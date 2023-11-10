6 Hidden Windows 11 Features Every User Should Know About By Now

If you use your laptop for work or school, you rarely have only one active window on your computer at a time. Usually, there's a minimum of two of them up and running, and sometimes, if you're multitasking like crazy, that number can shoot up to 20 and even 50! Having all these windows open is great for increasing your productivity, but let's be honest; they can also be a headache to manage. There will be times when you want to focus on a single window, so you have to go through the tedious process of minimizing all the other ones one at a time. Fortunately, Windows 11 has a nifty feature called the Title Bar Window Shake that makes minimizing multiple windows quick and easy. Thirty-seven percent of Windows users don't even know this feature exists, but it can come in handy.

To enable the Title Bar Window Shake feature, open Settings and navigate to System > Multitasking. Alternatively, you can type "shake" in the search bar and select the first result that comes up. On the Multitasking page, turn on the option for "Title bar window shake." You can now give it a whirl. Just grab and hold the title bar of the window you want to stay open and give it a little shake. All your other opened windows will automatically swoop down to the taskbar and out of your way. If you shake your active window again, they'll pop back up.