37% Of People Didn't Realize Windows 11 Had This Hidden Feature - SlashGear Survey

For over three decades, Microsoft has dominated the software space with various versions of Windows. Microsoft hopes to continue its dominance with the latest iteration of the company's desktop operating system — Windows 11. The newest operating system from the company was released to consumers in October 2021, and came with several feature additions over Windows 11. New features on Windows 11 include a reimagined "Start" Menu, a refreshed Widgets option that replaces the older "Live Tiles" elements, and several gaming-focused improvements lifted from the newest Microsoft Xbox consoles.

Windows 11 also marked the debut of Microsoft Edge as the company's default internet browser — replacing Internet Explorer. In addition, the popular messaging tool Microsoft Teams is now integrated within the operating system, as opposed to a downloadable app in the past.

Given that Windows 11 comes pre-installed on most non-Apple desktops and laptops today, most people use the OS without being aware of some of the new features it brings to the table. At SlashGear, we wanted to know what these little-known/hidden features on Windows 11 were. To figure this out, we asked 607 SlashGear readers in the U.S. to tell us about the features they didn't know Windows 11 had.