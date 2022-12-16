37% Of People Didn't Realize Windows 11 Had This Hidden Feature - SlashGear Survey
For over three decades, Microsoft has dominated the software space with various versions of Windows. Microsoft hopes to continue its dominance with the latest iteration of the company's desktop operating system — Windows 11. The newest operating system from the company was released to consumers in October 2021, and came with several feature additions over Windows 11. New features on Windows 11 include a reimagined "Start" Menu, a refreshed Widgets option that replaces the older "Live Tiles" elements, and several gaming-focused improvements lifted from the newest Microsoft Xbox consoles.
Windows 11 also marked the debut of Microsoft Edge as the company's default internet browser — replacing Internet Explorer. In addition, the popular messaging tool Microsoft Teams is now integrated within the operating system, as opposed to a downloadable app in the past.
Given that Windows 11 comes pre-installed on most non-Apple desktops and laptops today, most people use the OS without being aware of some of the new features it brings to the table. At SlashGear, we wanted to know what these little-known/hidden features on Windows 11 were. To figure this out, we asked 607 SlashGear readers in the U.S. to tell us about the features they didn't know Windows 11 had.
Did you know your Windows 11 machine had this feature?
A significant majority of the respondents (37.07%) were unaware that Windows 11 had a feature that let them minimize all background windows using the shake gesture. Longtime Windows users should find this feature familiar, as it's similar to the "Aero Shake" or "Title bar window shake" feature that has been around since Windows 7. The feature gives users a quick way to minimize all open Windows (except for the one users are working on) with a simple shake gesture using the mouse. As it turns out, this Microsoft feature is still sticking around on Windows 11 as well.
A significant portion (21.58%) of our respondents were unaware of the fact that Windows 11 also supports a text-to-speech feature that lets users convert spoken words into written text. This feature is enabled by Microsoft's proprietary speech recognition technology. To use the Voice Typing feature on Windows 11, it needs to be enabled by pressing Windows + H on your keyboard.
Another Windows 11 feature that a sizable percentage of users (15.82%) weren't aware of is that the platform actually supports the installation and usage of Android apps. Windows 11 currently enables this feature via the Amazon App Store, where users can download and install thousands of Android apps. The two other Windows 11 features our respondents were unaware of included its support for Dynamic refresh rate on supported monitors (13.67%), and the ability to manage volume for individual apps (11.86%).