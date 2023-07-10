5 Big Reasons You Shouldn't Switch From Android To iPhone

The first reason you shouldn't switch from an Android phone to an iPhone is the lack of customization. With iOS 16, Apple provided certain personalization features, but they aren't as good as those on Android.

For instance, if you try to change your wallpaper on an iPhone, all you get in the iOS library is a handful of options in categories like Features, Astronomy, Emojis, and so on. On the other hand, Android provides more wallpapers, and it's not like you've to download them from a third-party app, as they're available in the phone's Wallpaper settings menu.

What's more is that whenever you set a new wallpaper on Android, the Material You framework picks the dominant colors and adjusts the entire UI around it. On top of that, Android phones give you the freedom to download your favorite launcher, font pack, app themes, widget size, and so on.

You can even set your favorite song as your ringtone and alarm clock sound, and you might not want to give that up. Moreover, Android devices are leaps and bounds ahead of iPhones in terms of personalization options.