Hidden Costs To Consider Before Buying A New iPhone

Planning to purchase a new iPhone? Well, prospective customers can read all about the features and the price of the model you want, but it's very possible to end up spending about 30-40% more than the basic cost of an iPhone. Depending on the storage model, accessories, and services purchased, the effective price of an iPhone could increase significantly.

These are the hidden costs of buying an iPhone, and that is why consumers might spend much more than the MSRP set by Apple. Although some of these expenses are unavoidable — such as getting a mobile data plan — knowing about these expenses will help people make smart decisions.

Before discussing the hidden costs of buying an iPhone, here are the starting prices of the latest iPhone models. The vanilla iPhone 14 (128GB) costs $799, while the iPhone 14 Plus (128GB) costs $899. In the Pro league, the iPhone 14 Pro (128GB) is available for $999, and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max (128GB) is available for $1,099.

For comparison, the iPhone 13 (128GB), with the powerful A15 Bionic chipset and a 12MP dual rear-facing camera system, is listed on Apple's website for $699. However, this doesn't include the state and local tax, which ranges from 8.5-13%, depending upon the state, which is the first hidden cost paid when getting a new iPhone.