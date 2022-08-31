Why You Shouldn't Buy A New iPhone Right Now

Apple is just over a week away from introducing the world to its new phones in the iPhone 14 series. In just two weeks from now, meanwhile, the devices will reportedly start shipping to buyers. If you've lately been planning to splurge on a new iPhone, you should almost certainly put that scheme on hold until Apple's event on September 7. There are two major reasons for that, and they both come down to value.

First off, and most obvious, is the potential for an imminent price cut for the iPhone 13 series–and, indeed, older iPhone models. Apple typically slashes the price of its older generation iPhones as soon as the new models hit the virtual shelves. Following the launch of iPhone 13 series in September of 2021, for example, Apple slashed the price of iPhone 12 by $100, bringing down its asking price from $799 to $699. The iPhone 12 mini went from $699 to $599, while the iPhone 11 series also saw an additional $100 price cut.

Looking back further still, to 2020, the iPhone 11's starting price was toned down from $699 to $599 as soon as the iPhone 12 series was made official. The iPhone XR's price was also slashed by the same margin; Apple even dropped it to $499 for the base storage variant soon after that. With the iPhone 14 series just a few days away from its official debut, you might want to wait for the retail price of the current iPhone 13 quartet to come down if those are the phones you've set your eyes on.