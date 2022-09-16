SlashGear Asks: Are You Planning To Upgrade To One Of The iPhone 14 Models? - Exclusive Survey

The release of a new iPhone is always an exciting time in the Apple iOS ecosystem. The phones can usually be relied on to deliver thrilling upgrades, be it new design changes or greater hardware capabilities. This time around, while there are some upgrades to be hyped up for, the changes are not quite as extensive as some of the previous generations. Did Apple deliver enough to entice users to spend hundreds of dollars on a new device? We've asked our readers to find out.

Apple announced the new iPhone 14 lineup during its recent event, including the base iPhone 14, a larger iPhone 14 Plus, and both the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. On the outside, the phones do not differ much from their predecessors; in fact, they barely differ at all, although they're just a little bit thicker, meaning you won't be able to re-use the same phone case. In terms of specifications, there have been some changes, but it's not such a clear-cut decision as to make everyone jump on the upgrade train.

The iPhone 14 (base model) comes with a 6.1-inch screen, while the iPhone 14 Plus's screen comes in at 6.7 inches. Comparing the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 reveals some differences, such as the removal of the physical SIM card tray for the U.S. configuration, satellite emergency SOS, and a better set of cameras — or at least a few more advanced camera features.