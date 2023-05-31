5 Tricks To Make An Old Android Phone Feel Like New

The first facelift you can try is changing your wallpaper. Your home screen is the first thing you see when you look at your phone, so this is a sure way to keep things interesting. We have a guide to the best wallpaper apps for Android, where you'll find a variety of fun wallpapers — from adorable pets to sprawling landscapes. You can also make it a practice to swap out your wallpaper at intervals — a simple way to make your home screen more exciting.

Next, try updating Android. Android updates come with security patches and bug fixes that ensure your device runs smoothly, so if your phone is not running on the latest update, you might see problems that are fixed by newer updates. You might also occasionally get swanky new features, fresh custom skins, or a brand-new user interface, all of which can make your Android feel new. To update your OS, open Settings > System > System Update and follow the on-screen prompts.

Third, get a new screen protector and phone case. If you have a cracked, chipped, or scratched screen protector, swap it out with a new one and watch your phone return to life. Also, a new phone case can further enhance the facelift — you can look for those with extra functionality (like waterproof phone cases) to protect your device from spills and splashes.