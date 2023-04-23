7 New Android 14 Features You Can Try On Your Pixel Phone Right Now

Google I/O is on the horizon, with the keynote coming on May 10th. That's the traditional time for Google to unveil its latest version of the world's most popular mobile operating system, Android, and show off all the new features that will be gracing our devices at the end of summer.

Android 14 will power the next Pixel range, which will have the usual normal and Pro candybar phones with a new addition this year — a foldable phone. It'll also power almost every Android phone released between August of this year and August of next year.

The last significant redesign was two years ago, with Android 12. That brought the Material You design language, improvements for foldable screens, a new notification history, and a scrolling screenshot. We don't expect this year's version to have any sweeping changes, but it should come with many improvements to how we use our Androids, including battery life and accessibility.

Grab a metaphorical spoon, as it's time to dig into Upside Down Cake, better known as Android 14.