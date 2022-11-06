How To Auto-Sync Galaxy Watch Fitness Data With Google Fit

Samsung's latest Galaxy smartwatches run on Wear OS. Despite that, most of your fitness data is recorded and displayed by the Galaxy Wearable and Samsung Health apps instead of Google Fit. This changed recently with the introduction of Health Connect, which acts as a bridge, allowing automatic syncing between Samsung Health and Google Fit apps. Here's how to set it up.

Since its launch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch has been the leading choice for Android users, and its success stems from Google's own lack of interest in the smartwatches until recently. The situation has improved with Samsung adopting Google's Wear OS and the Pixel Watch launch. This new bridging feature also puts both Samsung and Google back in the race against Apple, which currently has the largest share in the smartwatch market.

The interplay between Google Fit and Samsung Health is easy to establish and can be accomplished in a few minutes. Once you enable sync, data can flow freely between Google Fit and Samsung Health, allowing you to use the app you prefer and free yourself from being locked into the Samsung ecosystem.