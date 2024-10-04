10 Of My Favorite iPhone Apps (That Aren't On Android)

I have geeked out about Ulysses in the past for being one of the best Mac writing apps, and a must-have if you're a long-form fiction writer. The lowdown is this: Ulysses is intended for large writing projects from blogs to novels. You organize things into a hierarchical structure that you can then chop up and reshuffle with ease. Ulysses (like many other writing apps) uses Markdown, which makes it easy to export your work anywhere you like without bungling the formatting — and adds personal comments and annotations that stay out of the final export. The app is both very simple and very feature rich. Digging beyond surface level, you'll find options for writing goals, incremental backups to revert to a previous draft, and a deeply customizable export tool.

Full disclosure, the iPhone app is great, but it's at its best when you pair it with the Mac version. Several features are not available on iPhone at all, such as viewing two sheets side-by-side with split view. Anecdotally speaking, I prefer to do the bulk of my writing on Mac and use my iPhone to jot down any thoughts I have while on the go.

There are only two real downsides to Ulysses. One, it costs $39.99 a year with no one-time purchase options; if you only plan to use Ulysses on iPhone, it's likely not worth the price of entry. Two, it only supports Markdown. You can change the editor themes to hide Markdown as much as possible, but there'll still be (potentially) glaring spaces to get used to.

