How To Use Google's New Find My Device Network For Android

Google announced that it is rolling out a fully revamped version of the Android Find My Device app. For many years, Android's lost device location features were relatively lackluster, but devices will now be findable even if they're turned off, and support for AirTag-esque Bluetooth trackers is also being added, along with the ability to share tag locations and even to use Google's Nest smart home devices for help tracking objects.

The updated features are an apparent attempt to compete with Apple's extremely robust Find My network, which uses other iPhones in the area to help iOS users locate lost items from iPhones to the incredibly helpful AirTags. While previously Android users could get basic information about their devices' last known location, the updated Find My Device network will now take a page from Apple's book, using other Androids in the area to create a similarly crowdsourced network to determine a device's relative location.

Not all of these features are launching now, but much like the recently updated Quick Share feature, most users of newer Android smartphones should see the update hit their devices over the coming weeks. Once your account gets the update, you'll want to familiarize yourself with the new features so that you know what to do in the unfortunate event that your phone, earbuds, or other smart devices are lost or stolen. Let's dive into everything Google revealed today and how you can use it to keep track of your valuables.