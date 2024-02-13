How To Use Quick Share On Your Samsung Device

If you're looking to quickly share that stunning landscape photo you snapped on your Samsung Galaxy, or maybe it's document you've downloaded on your mobile device. The problem is that you don't want to have to hunt around for a cable or go through the hassle of sending the file via email or on messaging apps, which can distort photos in particular. In instances like these, Samsung's Quick Share makes things pretty convenient. Quick Share is a wireless file-sharing tool similar to Google's Nearby Share. For now, it's a feature exclusive to Samsung Galaxy users, though Samsung and Google are teaming up to merge Quick Share with Google's Nearby Share and set a new standard for wireless file-sharing across Android devices.

While we're waiting for this unified feature to launch, you might be curious how to use the tool on your Galaxy phone. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to go about doing so for Samsung-to-Samsung, Samsung-to-non-Samsung, and Samsung-to-PC transfers.