5 Of The Best Apps To Stay Connected With Friends And Family

Although it may not immediately spring to mind, Snapchat is a simple way to keep in touch with others. Like many apps, you can let it scroll through your contacts list and show you the accounts of anyone whose phone number or email address you have. From there, it can be used to send messages, short video clips, and images, as well as place audio and video calls and create group chats. It doesn't seem as serious as many of the other apps available and can be used to quickly send friends a funny thing you've seen or discovered. It's best for shorter, informal conversations that you come back to throughout the day.

On the face of it, Snapchat is one of the more private messaging services. By default, "Snaps" disappear after 24 hours, though the settings can be tweaked to make them disappear instantly. They can also be saved permanently. If a screenshot is taken on the app, all of the users in the chat are informed this has happened. Snaps can also be saved permanently, though other users will again be able to see this has been done and can opt to "unsave" a chat. Video and picture content can only be used once or twice before it is locked. Snapchat is independently owned by a company called "Snap Inc.," so if you're looking to avoid Meta products, this is a solid option.