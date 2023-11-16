Apple Confirms RCS On iPhone Is Coming: What That Means For iMessage And Android

It seems Google's incessant vouching for the RCS (Rich Communication Services) standard with the #GetTheMessage campaign has finally caught Apple's attention. The company says that next year, it will bring support for RCS Universal Profile to the messaging experience on iPhones. Now, this is not Apple opening iMessage to Android. Instead, this is just Apple opening up to a messaging standard that breaks the feature wall when messages are exchanged between Android and iOS devices.

The shift to RCS was first reported by 9to5Mac courtesy of an official statement by Google. With Apple's adoption of RCS, the messaging experience between iPhones and Android phones will no longer be a feature-devoid experience. Apple has usually kept features like read receipts, typing indicators, the ability to share locations, and high-resolution media exchange locked to iMessage pathways between iPhone users. The controversial green/bubble debate is also a part of that ecosystem gatekeeping.

That's because Apple used to downgrade the iPhone-Android messaging experience to the SMS and MMS protocols, the aging communication standards that lack a lot of meaningful features and happen to be far less secure, as well. Moreover, that ecosystem wall also blocked cross-platform messages from latching onto Wi-Fi lanes for a speedy exchange. Apple's adoption of RCS is a huge shift in its messaging strategy, but more importantly, it makes the messaging experience far less frustrating for users.