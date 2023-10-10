Samsung Joins Google In Throwing Shade At iPhone's Green Text Bubbles

With a new video released on Samsung's YouTube channel, the company is joining Google in a public campaign to compel Apple to adopt Rich Communication Services (RCS). If Apple were to join other companies in using RCS, a cross-platform messaging protocol, it would — among other things — get rid of the green bubbles that signify to an iMessage user that they're communicating with an Android (or otherwise non-Apple) device.

While seemingly a superficial change, the "green bubble" criticism has taken on a life of its own over the years, especially in the United States where iPhones are especially dominant. That dominance is part of the reason Apple has been reluctant to join RCS.

A core feature of its products — especially the iPhone — is its proprietary iMessage app, which includes several features beyond texting. Because the app is exclusive to Apple products, Apple sees iMessage as an incentive to switch to its ecosystem. The green bubbles (blue bubbles appear when communicating with other iMessage users) are a visual manifestation of this incentive.

Google has struggled to find a proprietary messaging system that has caught on with Android users, and because Android is open source, there are many messaging options available to Android users. With RCS, Google — and other companies that manufacture Android devices, like Samsung — hope to unite these messaging apps under a standard protocol. Eliminating green bubbles, it turns out, is only part of why these companies are pushing RCS.