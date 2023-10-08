5 Reasons You Should Stop Using SMS Messaging On Android (And Use Encrypted Apps Instead)

In the modern digital age, cybersecurity is more important than ever. However, one commonly used but often overlooked area of weakness may be something you use every day. Short Message Service, or SMS messaging, has been the primary way people have texted since Nokia made the technology available to the public in 1993. As it comes default with most mobile devices, you may be surprised to learn that it's one of the most unsafe ways to communicate with your cellphone.

SMS messages are unsafe because they lack end-to-end encryption or E2EE. Not only can your phone provider view all the texts you send and receive, but so can other organizations and people. This detail is made even worse because many people perform important tasks via SMS daily, including sending contracts or sensitive personal information. If you're still unsure whether it's worth it to make the switch, here are five reasons to switch from SMS to encrypted apps.