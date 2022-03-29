What Europe's Digital Markets Act Really Means For Tech Giants

The European Union has long waged war against anti-competitive practices used by tech giants to exploit their dominance, as seen in the EU's antitrust charge against Google. The recently agreed upon new set of regulations will force big tech companies such as Meta (formerly Facebook), Google, Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft to work collaboratively and establish a level playing field. The EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA) will require tech giants to abide by new rules and allow interoperability between social media networks and messaging apps. It also gives users the choice to turn down default options like the default app store on their phone and choose an alternative.

The DMA primarily applies to prominent players called "gatekeepers," which the EU defines as companies with a market cap of more than €75 billion ($82 billion) and more than 45 million monthly users. The regulation requires these gatekeepers to "open up and interoperate with smaller" competitors upon request. In addition, the users must be given the power to "freely choose their browser, virtual assistants or search engines."

Inability to comply with the DMA will result in a fine of up to 10% of a company's total global turnover, which could extend up to 20% if the violations are repeated. The EU can even ban a particular company from operating in the region if it attempts to bypass the laws with deliberate efforts.