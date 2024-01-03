How Do Apple AirTags Work, And How Long Does The Battery Last?

AirTags use Precision Finding, which means that when you open the Find My app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, it uses a secure Bluetooth signal that nearby devices within a 30-feet range should be able to pick up on. It's important to note that the AirTag range can vary based on any obstructions like walls.

You may be worried that those nearby devices can also see your AirTag, but you are safe. The Find My network is an encrypted, anonymous network that allows devices within range of your lost item to send the location to iCloud, ping your device, and find it. Precision Finding is a secure feature compatible with iPhone 11 and newer.

Based on Apple's testing done in 2021, using four played sounds and one Precision Finding per day, Apple determined that AirTag's battery will last over a year. However, each owner of an AirTag will use it differently. Hence, it's more based on how you use it, what kind of batteries you have in it, and where it is located, among other factors determining how long the battery will actually last. But no worries, when the time comes for a battery replacement, your iPhone will alert you, and it is incredibly easy to replace the CR2032 lithium 3V coin battery.