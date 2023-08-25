This Android Feature Will Help You Locate Your Phone Even On Silent Mode

It's incredibly common to misplace your smartphone on occasion. If it happens within the comfort and safety of your own home, then searching for the device shouldn't be that big of an issue. If you lose it in a public space, though, it becomes somewhat difficult. You'd have to rely on the honesty and good-naturedness of strangers who might come across it and their determination to return the misplaced gadget back to its rightful owner. If you own an Android phone that gets lost outdoors, you can try locating it using Google Maps. If you happen to have the presence of mind to rig your device so that it showcases your contact information, it increases the odds of it being brought back to you by the person who found it.

What do you do if your phone happens to be in silent mode, though? Can you still try to locate it? The answer is yes. On newer versions of Android, as long as you have location-tracking features properly set up, the ability to track your phone via Google Maps or the built-in Find My Device feature should work regardless of whether your gadget's ringer is off or not. However, the latter has an extra function that may help you find your missing Android phone yourself, provided that you are within the general area of where you last had it in your possession.