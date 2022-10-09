This Hidden Android Feature Can Help If You Lose Your Phone

A horrible scenario any Android phone user may need to confront is the possibility of losing their device. If this has ever happened to you, then you may know that recovering a missing phone is often a fruitless task, especially if it is misplaced in a public location. You can consider yourself lucky if a good-hearted Samaritan stumbles across your smartphone and actually returns the gadget to you. Fortunately, Android has a feature that makes you less dependent on the kindness of strangers.

Assuming you're using a newer version of Android, you can track your phone via Google Maps and the "Find My Device" feature. If you have this setting enabled, you can remotely cause the device to play a sound, which may make the phone easier to find if it's within your immediate vicinity. In a worst-case scenario, the feature can also erase all of the data on the phone if recovering it is impossible. These aren't your only options, however. There is another Android safety feature that you can enable while the phone is still in your possession that may increase your odds of getting it back when or if you ever misplace the device.