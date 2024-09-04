10 Canceled Google Products That Were Actually Useful

"Don't be evil." That was the corporate slogan held by Google until 2018. However, while it made for a nice motto, it has increasingly become a phrase thrown back in Google's face with mocking tones by critics. In July 2024, a federal judge ruled that Google is a search and text ad monopoly, confirming legally what many people already knew. Google leverages its iron grip over the Internet to prevent legitimate competition from challenging its domination, and users are the ones who pay the price for that behavior.

One of the most frustrating ways Google's monopolies affect everyday users is in its callousness toward the products that aren't core to its business. Since Google makes its money almost exclusively from online advertising, it doesn't really need any of its other products to succeed. When they do, like Gmail or YouTube, they become yet another advertising delivery mechanism. When they don't, they're killed unceremoniously, leaving users out in the cold. To date, Google has killed a staggering 296 products, as tracked by the Killed by Google project. It's a graveyard of what-ifs, with oodles of terrific products sadly canceled before their time.

So, given Google's penchant for killing its darlings, it's worth examining some of those that had the most potential for growth, or which provided value to users regardless of the size of their user base. I ran some queries on social media and the people have spoken. Nearly 900 people responded to a Threads post asking which Google cancelations made them the maddest, and from there I pulled some of the most frequently cited products, along with a few deeper cuts.

