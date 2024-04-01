Why Everyone Thought Gmail Was An April Fools' Day Joke

Most people in their 20s may not know this, but long before Google became the tech behemoth that it is today, the company was primarily known for a single product: Google Search. For several years after the company's founding in 1998, Google remained steadfastly focused on this single product. Its efforts paid off, and Google Search quickly became the search engine of choice for millions of people — a position it continues to hold even today, 26 years later.

Buoyed by the success of Google Search, the company realized it needed more products in its portfolio. This eventually led to the creation of several then-new products, with the first of these being Google Groups (released in 2001), Google News (2002), and the social media platform Orkut — which went online in January 2004 and became a rage in countries like Brazil and India, even rivaling Facebook (that's a story for another day!). Barely four months after the launch of Orkut, Google officially announced one of the company's most important products ever: Gmail.

What made this announcement interesting was the timing, and the verbiage used in the press release. Google — which had by 2004 earned notoriety for announcing fictitious products and features on April Fools' Day (celebrated on April 1) — announced Gmail's launch on the same day. The language used in the press release was informal, leading to further thoughts of Gmail being just another Fools' Day joke. And if that wasn't all, Gmail offered so many new features, it sounded simply too good to be true.