Android Over The Years: All The Biggest Changes From 1.0 To Update 14

Android is the dominant smartphone OS on the global market, and over the years it has become essentially the only competitor to Apple's iOS. But the platform had humble beginnings before it erased the competition (like Windows Phone, Symbian, and RIM) from the map, and it's evolved considerably from the first version that was released in 2008. Fifteen years after its initial launch, it's time to take a look at how much Android has changed over the years, starting with version 1 and running through to version 14, Google's latest and greatest.

Founded by Andy Rubin, Rich Miner, Nick Sears, and Chris White in 2003, it would be five years before Android was acquired by Google. Interestingly, Rubin thought Android would be a smart camera OS, but a few months after Google bought the company in 2005, he realized his product had much greater potential. From there, there were a series of early versions called Milestones by the Android team. Finally, in September 2008, Android 1.0 launched alongside the HTC Dream, ushering in a new era of mobile computing.

We have broken down the major changes across every major release of the Android platform, highlighting the progress made since that first device launched. The most surprising thing is that, for all the upgrades, fresh coats of paint, and new form factors Android has adapted to, it has, in many ways, always remained itself.