Android 11 released: How to install and what’s new

Today you’re going to get Android 11 on your smartphone, provided you own one of a select list of devices from Google (Pixel), OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO, or realme. This new version of Android includes built-in screen recording, “bubbles”, and new media controls. This update includes easy access for all connected smart devices from your phone, wireless Android Auto, and a collection of features that are exclusive to Google Pixel smartphones.

Android 11 feature update rundown

Android 11 includes a whole BUNCH of updates to the way you interact with mobile software, but for those of you looking for a very high-level peek, you’ll want to focus on Privacy, Control, and Communication.

Android 11 updates the way in which apps ask you for permission for access to your phone’s features. One-time permissions allow you to give a stack of permissions to an app for a short period of time – permissions to features like location, your camera, and your microphone. This update has an “auto-reset” for permissions for apps you’ve not used in a long time.

Control on your Android device is expanded with wireless connectivity for Android Auto – on all compatible devices. Android 11 expands on media controls via a long press of your power button. This system adds controls for all manner of smart devices “so there’s no need to open multiple apps.”

Communication expands with built-in screen recording, a feature that very well SHOULD have been included with all smartphones from the start. This update includes the ability to record sound from your microphone, sound that’d otherwise be played by your speakers, or both.

Android 11 also adds Bubbles, allowing you to “respond to important conversations without having to switch back and forth between that you’re doing and your messaging app.” This will be active as soon as your favorite messaging app integrates said feature via Google.

Conversations across messaging apps are moved to “a dedicated space” in your notifications menu. You’ll now be able to “prioritize conversations from key people” as well.

Phones that get Android 11 this week

Today we’re taking a peek at the first wave of Android devices that’ll get the main Android 11 download this week. This includes devices from Google – Pixel smartphones, that is – as well as OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO, and realme. The devices that’ll get Android 11 today or later this week include:

• Google Pixel 2

• Google Pixel 2 XL

• Google Pixel 3

• Google Pixel 3 XL

• Google Pixel 3A

• Google Pixel 4

• Google Pixel 4 XL

• Google Pixel 4A

• OnePlus 8

• OnePlus 8 Pro (NA, EU, India)

• Xiaomi Mi 10

• Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

• OPPO Find X2

• OPPO Find X2 Pro

• Realme X50 Pro

How to check