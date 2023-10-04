Android 14 Has Arrived: Here Are The Best New Features In Google's Latest Update

Following months of beta-testing, Google has finally released the stable build of Android 14. It begins rolling out today for all compatible Pixel phones and will make its way to Samsung, Nothing, OnePlus, and Xiaomi phones in the coming weeks. The latest Android OS version is unconventionally light on functional upgrades, but there are a few neat changes targeting security and accessibility.

For example, Android 14 enhances the on-board Magnifier system for people living with vision difficulties. It allows users to utilize finger gestures to achieve 100% zoom-in and out levels while using their phone. There's also a new option that retains the on-screen magnification levels as users jump from one app to another.

Google

Android 14 presents a new Quick Settings tile that lets users quickly adjust font size with improved scaling in tow so that magnified text isn't chopped off and the page layout also remains readable. To assist users with hearing disabilities, the accessibility dashboard gets a new set-up route for hearing-aid devices and a quick pathway to shift audio output using shortcuts.

On the security side of things, we have Health Connect, which serves as a single hub for all your health data in Android 14. It encrypts all the health information logged on your phone and collected by smart devices for safety and also informs users when an app is sharing data, such as location information, with third parties.