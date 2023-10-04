Android 14 Has Arrived: Here Are The Best New Features In Google's Latest Update
Following months of beta-testing, Google has finally released the stable build of Android 14. It begins rolling out today for all compatible Pixel phones and will make its way to Samsung, Nothing, OnePlus, and Xiaomi phones in the coming weeks. The latest Android OS version is unconventionally light on functional upgrades, but there are a few neat changes targeting security and accessibility.
For example, Android 14 enhances the on-board Magnifier system for people living with vision difficulties. It allows users to utilize finger gestures to achieve 100% zoom-in and out levels while using their phone. There's also a new option that retains the on-screen magnification levels as users jump from one app to another.
Android 14 presents a new Quick Settings tile that lets users quickly adjust font size with improved scaling in tow so that magnified text isn't chopped off and the page layout also remains readable. To assist users with hearing disabilities, the accessibility dashboard gets a new set-up route for hearing-aid devices and a quick pathway to shift audio output using shortcuts.
On the security side of things, we have Health Connect, which serves as a single hub for all your health data in Android 14. It encrypts all the health information logged on your phone and collected by smart devices for safety and also informs users when an app is sharing data, such as location information, with third parties.
Fortifying health, enhancing accessibility, and a dash of AI
Originally announced last year, Health Connect plays well with all major health and fitness platforms, such as Whoop, Google Fit, Fitbit, Oura, Samsung Health, Withings, and Peloton, among others. Another neat convenience is that when you enter the device PIN, you will no longer have to tap the "enter" button as long as the credentials are correct.
Android 14 also adds a few customization tweaks. Inspired by iOS, users can now set custom lock screen shortcuts for frequently used tools such as a smart home switch or a QR code scanner. Google has also added new lock screen templates, each with its own unique set of colors, fonts, and widgets.
Notably, these widgets also bring situation awareness, which means if there is any dramatic weather change, the corresponding widget will appear more prominently on the screen. Android 14 also enables support for HDR images with Ultra HDR to produce more vivid photos without any downscaling to show them on a phone's screen.
But Android 14 truly won't be a product of 2023 without generative AI making a splash in one way or another. Users will be able to create custom wallpapers with text-to-image prompts, just the way they interact with engines like Dall-E. There will also be a template to assist with the artistic endeavor. The ability to create generative AI wallpapers will first arrive on the Pixel 8 and its Pro variant.