Google Domains Is Out Of Beta After Seven Years

After spending seven years in beta (it originally started in January 2015), Google Domains is expanding its public availability to a total of 26 countries. Looking at the Google Domains country and region selection, those countries are Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States, and Vietnam.

Google states that Domains is intended to be the easiest way for someone to find, set up, and manage their own website — and it has been continuing to develop tools to make it as streamlined as possible for new and returning users. The company doesn't mention why the beta went on for as long as it did, however, despite claiming to have "millions of active registrations" over the course of that time.

The company is also offering a one-time-use 20-percent discount via the code DOMAINS20, which will be available until April 15, 2022, for use when purchasing or transferring over a single domain registration.