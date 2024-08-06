Google Kills Chromecast With New Google TV Streamer: What You Need To Know
More than a decade after its introduction in 2013, following several generations and over 100 million individual devices sold, it is finally the end of the road for the Google Chromecast. The tech giant has just confirmed that it would no longer launch new variants of the popular video streaming device. The company is also ending production of all variants of the Chromecast with immediate effect, which, in turn, also means that there will be a limited supply of new Chromecast models in the market. Google currently sells two variants of the Chromecast — the $40 4K variant (launched in 2020) and the $30 HD variant (launched in 2022), both of which are expected to go out of stock soon.
While Google is ending the production run of the Chromecast, it isn't saying goodbye to the world of TV streamers. Google's replacement for the Chromecast is a brand-new device called the Google TV Streamer, which the company describes as an "AI-powered, next-generation, streaming and smart home" device.
When launched more than a decade ago, the Chromecast addressed a huge gap in the market that was devoid of TVs with streaming capabilities. The small plug-and-play device also extended the life of several older-generation TVs and endowed them with smart TV capabilities. The arrival of the Chromecast also made it easier for smartphone users to watch content from their smartphones directly on a large-screen TV. The success of the Chromecast also led Google to develop Android TV, which is now used on more than 220 million devices across the globe.
Everything to know about the Google TV Streamer
The Google TV Streamer is a $100 replacement for the Chromecast. While significantly more expensive than its predecessor, it somewhat justifies its price tag with a bevy of additional capabilities. Instead of being just a streaming tool, the Google TV Streamer doubles up as a smart home hub and integrates neatly into an existing Google Home environment. Google has also added Matter support, which only widens the appeal of the product. There is also a significant difference in how the Google TV Streamer connects with the rest of your Home ecosystem. Unlike the Chromecast, which needs to be plugged into your TV using an HDMI port, the Streamer is more of a standalone device that will sit alongside the TV.
Google's recent AI push also means that the Streamer supports Gemini which can be useful everyday. This integration will let users read summaries of their favorite shows and even receive season-by-season breakdowns of the content that matters to them. Seamless Google Home integration also means it would be easier for users to get their TVs to display things like their favorite Google Photos memories using simple voice commands. With the Google TV Streamer, users will also be able to monitor the feed from their Nest cameras directly on their large screen TV. Other features like controlling your smart home lights, air conditioner, and window blinds are all possible via the Streamer.
Google offers the TV Steamer in two color options: Porcelain and Hazel. The device also comes with an ergonomic remote control with a custom button programmed to open your favorite streaming app. Preorders for the Google TV Streamer begin today, August 6, 2024, and the product will be on sale starting September 24, 2024, for $99.99.