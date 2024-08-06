Google Kills Chromecast With New Google TV Streamer: What You Need To Know

More than a decade after its introduction in 2013, following several generations and over 100 million individual devices sold, it is finally the end of the road for the Google Chromecast. The tech giant has just confirmed that it would no longer launch new variants of the popular video streaming device. The company is also ending production of all variants of the Chromecast with immediate effect, which, in turn, also means that there will be a limited supply of new Chromecast models in the market. Google currently sells two variants of the Chromecast — the $40 4K variant (launched in 2020) and the $30 HD variant (launched in 2022), both of which are expected to go out of stock soon.

While Google is ending the production run of the Chromecast, it isn't saying goodbye to the world of TV streamers. Google's replacement for the Chromecast is a brand-new device called the Google TV Streamer, which the company describes as an "AI-powered, next-generation, streaming and smart home" device.

When launched more than a decade ago, the Chromecast addressed a huge gap in the market that was devoid of TVs with streaming capabilities. The small plug-and-play device also extended the life of several older-generation TVs and endowed them with smart TV capabilities. The arrival of the Chromecast also made it easier for smartphone users to watch content from their smartphones directly on a large-screen TV. The success of the Chromecast also led Google to develop Android TV, which is now used on more than 220 million devices across the globe.

