Squarespace Says It Will Acquire Google Domains Assets From Alphabet

Google is shutting the doors for its domain business and selling the assets to website building platform Squarespace. Bloomberg cites a source claiming that the sale is valued at approximately $180 million. Google Domains has had a rough history with testing and release, as the service remained locked to the U.S. market for seven years following its launch in 2015.

It was only in 2022 that Google decided to expand Domains to a pool of 26 countries, but has now abruptly decided to call it quits with the experiment after just over a year. According to an official statement from Squarespace, Google will wind down the domain registry and hosting business after an unspecified transition period pending regulatory approval. The deal is expected to close in the ongoing year's third quarter, while Squarespace will start taking over the reins of key Google Domains services in 2024. Matt Madrigal, VP and General Manager at Merchant Shopping of Google, says the transition phase will span "over the coming months."

Regarding the sale, the Google executive adds that Squarespace will offer an "integrated experience of purchasing and managing domains along with offering other tools that these customers may need." Squarespace already has a dedicated Google Domains page live on its website, seeking to answer the concerns of existing Google Domains customers, and a FAQ page for more details.