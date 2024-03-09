5 Of The Biggest Apple Vision Pro Complaints We've Seen So Far

Part of the appeal of the Apple Vision Pro is that it lets you experience things in a new way. While that may be novel in a short demonstration at the Apple Store, the problem comes when you quickly realize that most of the things you are doing on your headset are things that you were perfectly fine doing with your other devices. For example, we have all become accustomed to sending out e-mails either on our computers or our smartphones. We may not like sending out e-mails, but typing them up isn't a particularly arduous process. If that is the case, why would you need to spend $3,500 on a device that does the same thing where the screen that sends an e-mail is floating in your line of sight?

This line of thinking can be applied to many of the features on the device, from looking at photos and videos to browsing the Internet. In some cases, it's actually a lesser experience if you are in a group and only have one Apple Vision Pro. You can't watch a movie together, and if you want someone else to see a photo in your library, you would have to take off the headset, which may be covered in sweat after using it, and put it on another person's head, where it might not fit properly because of the headband. Most of what an Apple Vision Pro does are just things we already do on other Apple products that we already own.