First Apple Vision Pro Reviews Are Positive, But That Doesn't Mean You Should Buy One

Deliveries of Apple's first mixed reality headset — the Apple Vision Pro — are set to begin on February 2, 2024, just two days away. However, several tech reviewers across the globe who had early access to the device have just started publishing their reviews of this Apple product. The majority of the Vision Pro reviews paint an overtly positive image of the device, mostly thanks to the wide range of incredible technology Apple has crammed onto the device.

While the Vision Pro may be one of the most exciting new consumer electronic products, most of these reviews also shed light on some of the major issues that people may encounter if they think of using the Vision Pro on a regular basis. For many users intending to purchase one, these issues could be significant enough to be a deal-breaker.

In case you were excited at the prospect of getting your hands on Apple's mixed-reality headset, let's take a closer look at the Vision Pro's major pros and cons so that enthusiasts can make an informed purchase on this $3,500+ headset.