First Apple Vision Pro Reviews Are Positive, But That Doesn't Mean You Should Buy One
Deliveries of Apple's first mixed reality headset — the Apple Vision Pro — are set to begin on February 2, 2024, just two days away. However, several tech reviewers across the globe who had early access to the device have just started publishing their reviews of this Apple product. The majority of the Vision Pro reviews paint an overtly positive image of the device, mostly thanks to the wide range of incredible technology Apple has crammed onto the device.
While the Vision Pro may be one of the most exciting new consumer electronic products, most of these reviews also shed light on some of the major issues that people may encounter if they think of using the Vision Pro on a regular basis. For many users intending to purchase one, these issues could be significant enough to be a deal-breaker.
In case you were excited at the prospect of getting your hands on Apple's mixed-reality headset, let's take a closer look at the Vision Pro's major pros and cons so that enthusiasts can make an informed purchase on this $3,500+ headset.
How comfortable is the Vision Pro?
Apple has focused plenty of its budget on making sure the Apple Vision Pro is as comfortable to wear as possible. However, with the device weighing anywhere between 600 and 650 grams (21.2–22.9 ounces), early reviewers like Digital Trends confirm that it is not the most comfortable experience wearing the device for long hours. In fact, the Vision Pro is heavier than most of the other VR headsets currently on sale, save for the Meta Quest Pro.
Apple, seemingly aware of this issue, has tried to address the problem by including a Dual Loop Band as part of the package. This band, while not as cool-looking as the more famous Solo Knit Band, lets you wear the Vision Pro around the top of your head, thereby making its weight less obvious. However, you will need to contend with the fact that this band will almost certainly end up ruining your hairstyle, according to The Verge. Even with the Dual Loop Band, the sheer weight of the Vision Pro eventually makes its presence felt.
Another issue that many reviews have highlighted concerns the heat that the Vision Pro generates. Reviewers describe uncomfortable warmth building up inside the headset, potentially leading to sweaty discomfort and even dizziness. This could significantly limit playtime, especially in warmer environments.
Technological challenges facing the Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro suffers from most of the classic issues that one would expect from a first-generation tech product. One of the key issues raised by reviewers involves the passthrough feature, which is arguably the best currently available on any mixed reality headset. This feature allows users to see their surroundings without taking off the headset.
However, several reviewers point out that despite being the best in class, the passthrough experience on the Vision Pro is a bit inconsistent. This is in addition to glitches, latency, and a lack of clarity, especially in low-light conditions, raising concerns about the practicality of using the headset for augmented reality applications in real-world settings.
The Verge's review draws attention to the unfinished nature of the user interface. Then, there are instances of lag and occasional freezes during navigation, which diminish the overall user experience. CNET's Scott Stein also emphasized the limited content ecosystem available for the Apple Vision Pro right now.
Joanna Stern of the Wall Street Journal made a brave attempt to use the Vision Pro for 24 hours. While she found several interesting use cases for it — including using it while cooking — it quickly became evident that the Vision Pro still has some time before it could be a serious work tool. Text input using the virtual keyboard, for example, is a frustrating experience that even Apple couldn't fix, which almost always warrants the use of a physical keyboard.
Should you buy the Apple Vision Pro?
Beyond the technological marvels and the challenges highlighted by early reviewers, the Apple Vision Pro confronts potential buyers with another significant consideration — its premium price tag. As the device prepares to hit the shelves, its cost becomes a crucial factor influencing the decision-making process.
Apple lets you buy the Vision Pro in three different storage variants. The lowest price of those is the 256GB variant that starts at a significant $3500. If you do not mind spending more, there is also the option to get 512GB ($3700) and 1TB ($3900) variants.
The substantial investment required to buy the Vision Pro raises pertinent questions about the overall value proposition for consumers. With the reported issues in passthrough functionality, an unfinished user interface, and a limited content ecosystem, the high price may give even the most ardent Apple fans pause.
That being said, if you're okay with dealing with some early bumps and do not mind spending $3,000 on cutting-edge tech, it could make for a worthwhile investment on Apple's ambitious attempt at productivity-oriented mixed reality.