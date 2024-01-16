With Vision Pro Pre-Orders Open, Apple Shows Us What The Headset Can Actually Do

More than seven months after the announcement of the Apple Vision Pro virtual reality headset and just over a week after it finally got a release date (February 2), Apple is finally getting into the weeds about what exactly it will be able to do at launch. On Tuesday, Apple issued a press release detailing the kind of software and programming that will be available from the jump.

The bulk of the press release deals with video content, both in terms of what will be available on February 2 and how Vision Pro owners will be able to tailor the experience in the 3D environments that the headset offers. In addition to Apple's contributions, Apple's relationship with Disney was showcased, with Disney+ getting showcased significantly more than the other streaming services announced supporting Vision Pro.

"At Disney, we're constantly searching for new ways to entertain, inform, and inspire by combining exceptional creativity with groundbreaking technology to create truly remarkable experiences," said Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, in the press release. "Apple Vision Pro is a revolutionary platform that will bring our fans closer to the characters and stories they love while immersing them more deeply in all that Disney has to offer. We're proud to once again be partnering with Apple to bring extraordinary new Disney experiences to people around the world."

In addition to Apple TV+ and Disney+, the headset will launch with apps for ESPN, MLB, PGA Tour, Max, Discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+, Peacock, Pluto TV, Tubi, Fubo, Crunchyroll, Red Bull TV, IMAX, TikTok, and MUBI.