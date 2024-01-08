Apple's Vision Pro Headset Finally Gets A Release Date: Here's When It Arrives

Apple appears to be progressing toward releasing its inaugural mixed-reality headset by early 2024. The product, named Apple Vision Pro, was initially unveiled at WWDC 2023 in June. Today, Apple has officially announced that the Vision Pro will be available for purchase to consumers throughout the United States starting February 2, 2024. The product will be accessible at Apple Stores nationwide and can also be ordered through Apple's online store.

Apple hasn't changed the pricing of the Vision Pro either, and at $3,499 in the U.S., the product is one of the most expensive pieces of Apple products one could buy. The Vision Pro comes in a single 256GB version, and while deliveries will commence on February 2, you can preorder one from Apple starting January 19 at 5 a.m. PST.

Because of the way it is designed, the Vision Pro cannot accommodate traditional glasses. For such customers, Apple has added the option to add Zeiss optical inserts. They come in two varieties: a standard reader priced at $99 and prescription lenses costing an additional $149. These are the only additional accessories currently available for the Vision Pro.

In the package, Apple includes several accessories with the Vision Pro, such as a Solo Knit Band, Dual Loop Band, Light Seal, two Light Seal Cushions, a protective cover, polishing cloth, battery, USB-C Charge Cable, and a USB-C Power Adapter.