Apple's Vision Pro Headset Finally Gets A Release Date: Here's When It Arrives
Apple appears to be progressing toward releasing its inaugural mixed-reality headset by early 2024. The product, named Apple Vision Pro, was initially unveiled at WWDC 2023 in June. Today, Apple has officially announced that the Vision Pro will be available for purchase to consumers throughout the United States starting February 2, 2024. The product will be accessible at Apple Stores nationwide and can also be ordered through Apple's online store.
Apple hasn't changed the pricing of the Vision Pro either, and at $3,499 in the U.S., the product is one of the most expensive pieces of Apple products one could buy. The Vision Pro comes in a single 256GB version, and while deliveries will commence on February 2, you can preorder one from Apple starting January 19 at 5 a.m. PST.
Because of the way it is designed, the Vision Pro cannot accommodate traditional glasses. For such customers, Apple has added the option to add Zeiss optical inserts. They come in two varieties: a standard reader priced at $99 and prescription lenses costing an additional $149. These are the only additional accessories currently available for the Vision Pro.
In the package, Apple includes several accessories with the Vision Pro, such as a Solo Knit Band, Dual Loop Band, Light Seal, two Light Seal Cushions, a protective cover, polishing cloth, battery, USB-C Charge Cable, and a USB-C Power Adapter.
Apple Vision Pro: Here's what it is capable of
Powered by Apple's new VR-focused visionOS platform, the Vision Pro has a unique three-dimensional user interface and input system, which is fully controlled by a user's eyes, hands, and voice.
Vision Pro users will have access to many apps spread across various categories right from day 1. Among the notable ones include collaboration apps like Fantastical, Freeform, JigSpace, and Slack, and games like NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition, Sonic Dream Team, Game Room, What the Golf, and Super Fruit Ninja.
The Vision Pro lets users experience FaceTime like never before by allowing everyone on the call to appear life-sized. The experience is further enhanced by spatial audio, making it seem like each individual's sound is coming from the direction of their tile. Besides FaceTime, the Vision Pro also supports third-party video conferencing apps like Zoom, Cisco Webex, and Microsoft Teams.
Powered by Apple's tried and tested M2 chip and the brand-new R1 chip that processes input from 12 cameras and five sensors, the Vision Pro's twin displays pack a total of 23 million pixels. It also gets the much-talked-about EyeSight feature that lets the user see the person approaching them while also letting the approaching person see the wearer's eyes.
The Apple Vision Pro is one of Apple's most important product releases in recent years and its first foray into an entirely new product category since the introduction of the Apple Watch. Its performance will play a crucial role in shaping the trajectory of future developments in the mixed-reality headset space.