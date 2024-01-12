Here's Some Things You Might Want To Know About The Apple Vision Pro Pre-Order Process

Come January 19, 2024, you will finally be able to pre-order the Apple Vision Pro — the company's first mixed reality headset — via Apple's online store. However, given the wearable nature of the Vision Pro, the pre-ordering process is quite a departure from the standard, simple procedure of adding the product to the cart and making a payment.

In an email sent to Apple customers in the U.S., Apple has detailed the process every potential Vision Pro owner will need to go through before they can pre-order the device. While you may not necessarily need an iPhone or an iPad to use the Vision Pro by itself, it seems you certainly need one of these to pre-order the mixed reality headset.

Apple has confirmed that buyers will need to keep an iPhone or an iPad with Face ID ready once they initiate the pre-order process. As it turns out, Apple wants to use Face ID tech to scan the potential wearer's face to determine the correct size of light seal and headbands. These Face ID-ready devices should also be running the updated version of the Apple Store app to accommodate this additional functionality.

Given that the Vision Pro has been designed to be used without glasses, people using prescription glasses will need to keep their vision prescription handy to upload when pre-ordering. Apple can send custom optical inserts for vision prescriptions made by Zeiss, which will cost buyers an additional $149.