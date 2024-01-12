Here's Some Things You Might Want To Know About The Apple Vision Pro Pre-Order Process
Come January 19, 2024, you will finally be able to pre-order the Apple Vision Pro — the company's first mixed reality headset — via Apple's online store. However, given the wearable nature of the Vision Pro, the pre-ordering process is quite a departure from the standard, simple procedure of adding the product to the cart and making a payment.
In an email sent to Apple customers in the U.S., Apple has detailed the process every potential Vision Pro owner will need to go through before they can pre-order the device. While you may not necessarily need an iPhone or an iPad to use the Vision Pro by itself, it seems you certainly need one of these to pre-order the mixed reality headset.
Apple has confirmed that buyers will need to keep an iPhone or an iPad with Face ID ready once they initiate the pre-order process. As it turns out, Apple wants to use Face ID tech to scan the potential wearer's face to determine the correct size of light seal and headbands. These Face ID-ready devices should also be running the updated version of the Apple Store app to accommodate this additional functionality.
Given that the Vision Pro has been designed to be used without glasses, people using prescription glasses will need to keep their vision prescription handy to upload when pre-ordering. Apple can send custom optical inserts for vision prescriptions made by Zeiss, which will cost buyers an additional $149.
How many units will Apple sell on launch day?
Despite its premium positioning at the $3,499 price tag, there is reasonable interest among consumers about Apple's new product. Earlier this week, noted Apple tech analyst Ming-Chi Kuo indicated that Apple has only produced between 60,000 and 80,000 units of the Vision Pro for the February 2 sale. For the same reason, demand for the Vision Pro is expected to be very high, and it is likely to go out of stock quickly.
Kuo had earlier also indicated that Apple's overall shipment target for the Vision Pro is around 500,000 units. While this number may seem high in isolation, these are paltry numbers for a company like Apple, which is used to shipping products in the millions. Apple seems to be using this initial batch of 500,000 units to gauge feedback on the product before embarking on a more ambitious production run.
Those not intending to pre-order the Vision Pro will be able to pick one up directly from an Apple Store starting February 2, 2024. The company has already indicated that its stores will open early on launch day in anticipation of the rush. Apple hasn't yet indicated that potential Vision Pro buyers will need any kind of appointment to test out and/or buy the device.