How Apple's Vision Pro Works With Prescription Glasses

Apple's Vision Pro augmented reality headset may be courting controversy with its removable battery pack and the cable it involves, but for those who are already used to putting on glasses — albeit ones that are less high-tech — every day, there was another big question they hoped to have answered. Mixed-reality wearables and eyeglasses for corrective vision generally remain in awkward coexistence across the headset industry, and it's not hard to assume that many makers of such hardware would prefer to imagine that every buyer has perfect 20/20 vision.

Confirmed during the WWDC 2023 keynote, though, was the detail glasses-wearers were hoping to hear. In a collaboration with lens-maker ZEISS — arguably best known for its camera glass — it was confirmed that Vision Pro would be compatible with Optical Inserts to suit those requiring vision correction. Each extra lens clings magnetically in place, Apple revealed, allowing them to be quickly removed should the headset need to be switched with someone who doesn't require eyeglasses themselves (or who doesn't share the same prescription).

The inserts will mean complete compatibility with the Vision Pro's headline features, such as its ability to be used as a 4K display with a wirelessly-connected Mac computer, and its eye-tracking control.