6 Safari Features On iPhone You Should Be Using

Other than doom-scrolling on social media, you may spend a lot of time reading online blogs and articles on your iPhone too. Maybe you're doing research on Spanish colonization for your college essay. Or perhaps you just want to know the best spots in Japan to go to before you book your flight. But while it is quite convenient to be able to read on your phone, the interface isn't always the most reader-friendly. Some web pages have annoying navigation menus that stay fixed to the screen even as you scroll down. Others have empty spaces that break up your reading flow. Fortunately, Safari comes with a feature that makes reading on your handset a lot easier on the eyes.

The Reader tool converts a supported web page into a more readable format without the distracting menus, empty spaces, and extraneous images. What it only shows on the screen are the text and photos relevant to the content you're consuming. To make the interface even more visually appealing, Reader allows you to change the background color of the page, switch to a different font style, and increase or decrease the font size. There's an option to automatically enable Reader mode for all the web pages from that specific site as well. If you're on iOS 18, Reader also includes a highlights section containing a summary, table of contents, and other handy information extracted from the web page. Here's how you can turn on Reader on your iPhone's Safari:

In Safari, open the web page you want to read. Tap on the Page Settings icon (a rectangle with two lines underneath) located to the left of the URL at the bottom of the screen. Select "Show Reader." To customize the interface, press the Reader icon.

You can now start scrolling through the page without all the unnecessary distractions.