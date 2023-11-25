This Overlooked iPhone Setting Can Automatically Close Safari Tabs For You

In this age of the internet, you likely don't go a day without looking things up online. There's always something to search for, from mundane stuff like where to buy a vegetable slicer to more complex topics like the history of NASA's spacecraft. Smartphones are almost always within reach, making online searches even more convenient. They let you quickly browse the internet anytime something sparks your curiosity.

However, one common challenge with using a mobile browser for these searches is leaving web pages open and forgetting about them. Before long, you'll find yourself drowning in multiple tabs just sitting in your browser, collecting virtual dust, and even slowing down your system. To address this, you can turn on a nifty Safari feature right from the Settings app. This automatically closes unused tabs to prevent them from accumulating and cluttering up your browser yet again. If you frequently search online and hate closing your tabs manually, this is the solution for you.