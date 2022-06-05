How To Use Browser Extensions On Safari For iPhone And iPad

Gone are the days when smartphones were merely a novel way to call and message someone — they've evolved over the years into miniature computers that can be carried around in a pocket, ones that not only offer a wide variety of apps, but also sophisticated web browsers. The same is true for tablets; what was once viewed as simply a larger version of a smartphone can now function — at least in the case of the iPad — as a full laptop replacement for some consumers. For a time, the browsers on mobile devices were limited in comparison to what a desktop or laptop can do, but that's not really the case anymore, either, particularly when it comes to Safari on iOS and iPadOS.

One of the things some people still assume you can't have on the mobile versions of Safari is use extensions, which are third-party add-ons that allow your browser to do more, such as translate web pages to a specific language, check grammar, clean up messy formatting, and more. That's not true and there are a wide variety of extensions that you can use for Safari on iPad and iPhone assuming, of course, that you have to know how to add them. Luckily, finding new extensions and setting them up is simple, though keep in mind that your device must be running at least iOS 15 to utilize the feature.