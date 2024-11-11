How To Make Your Phone Last Longer: 10 Tips To Keep It Running Like New

Generally, smartphones can last two to three years before running into some kind of fault. With what many people put their devices through, this shouldn't come as much of a surprise. Smartphones suffer wear and tear, eventually slowing the processing speed and weakening the battery.

If you're locked into a carrier contract, upgrading your phone for a fraction of the price can become a no-brainer in this situation. But for the people who aren't, changing your phone each time a new model is released can quickly get expensive.

The good news is there's a lot you can do to keep your phone running for longer. It's easy to fall for the promises of manufacturers telling you that their latest model will change the way you use your phone, but chances are you still have a pretty good phone sitting in your pocket. You just need to make the most of what you've got. I've been writing about and using various smartphones for years, and these are the tips I've found to make yours last longer.

