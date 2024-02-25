10 Ways To Protect Your Smartphone Without A Bulky Case

Unlike a phone case that goes around your phone, covering the back and edges, a screen protector is placed directly on your smartphone's screen and protects against scratches and cracks. For instance, if your phone falls while the JETech Screen Protector is on, it'll take the brunt of the damage, keeping your screen safe. Screen protectors can also be used with other protective measures like a phone skin, sleeve, or wallet case since they are so light and thin that it's easy to forget you have one on.

It's also important to note that while a screen protector can fend off everyday attacks on your screen, it's not impenetrable. Enough pressure on your screen protector can damage the protector and the screen underneath. Since it only protects your screen, the back and edges of your device can gather scratches or get damaged from a fall.

After some use, you may notice cracks and breaks on your screen guard; you can remove it and replace it with another. Do this carefully to avoid bubbles in your screen protector. If you don't know how, ask a professional to lend you a hand.