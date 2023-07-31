How To Get Bubbles Out Of Your Phone's Screen Protector

A good screen protector is vital for a smartphone, not only protecting your all-important touchscreen from incidental scratches and impacts but also repelling all manner of assorted grossness like dust and grime. Placing a screen protector on your phone isn't that difficult of a process, save perhaps for a single aspect: dealing with air bubbles.

Whenever you attempt to place a screen protector on your phone, you just can't seem to make it happen without one or more bubbles making themselves known on the surface. No matter how slowly and deliberately you attempt to stick the protector on, they always show up.

Not only are these bubbles unpleasant to look at, but they mess with the texture of the screen protector, preventing you from making a proper touch connection with your touch screen phone. That's a double serving of annoying, so let's banish these bothersome bubbles and restore the proper smoothness your device needs.