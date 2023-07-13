5 Of The Best Screen Protectors For Your iPhone
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Getting the newest iPhone is exciting, and you'll want to make sure you keep yours protected as best you can. Many buyers will immediately snag a phone case for their iPhone and call it a day. There are many more ways to keep your phone protected, and screen protectors are just as popular to add to your iPhone as well. These come with a bunch of different options; whether it's something as simple as preventing scratches, or getting something that's shatterproof.
If you're somebody who's prone to dropping their phone, getting something more durable would come in handy, but that's not the best option for everyone. Cases with tempered glass will cost quite a bit more than a thin film covering.
The price of a new iPhone is already steep, so adding (at minimum) an additional $20 or so for a screen protector might seem like a lot. However, if it's going to be the difference between you and a shattered screen, it could be worth the price of admission.
Tech Armor Clear Film Screen Protector
If you're looking for a simple screen protector for your iPhone, it'll be hard to find a better value than the Tech Armor Clear Film Screen Protector. Available in a pack of four for $7.95, you're not going to find yourself breaking the bank here. This will be a protector that's used to keep off fingerprints and prevent your phone from being scratched. It will not stop your screen from being shattered if you drop it, though, so keep that in mind.
The Tech Armor screen is a good recommendation for people looking for an unobtrusive screen protector and wants to save a few bucks. You'll just want to make sure you're not accident prone and aren't going to drop your phone.
While you won't have a shatterproof protector here, it does act as a solid scratch deterrent, as the film takes the brunt of the damage. If it's too scratched up, you can simply swap it out for one of the others that comes in the bundle. Having this protector on won't interfere with your touch screen at all, so you shouldn't even realize it's there in a perfect world.
Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector
If you're not in the market for a basic film protector, then perhaps a tempered glass option is more up your alley. The Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector is one of the best on the market, and it comes in at a very affordable price. This protector fits snugly across the entire phone, and you can purchase a pack of two for $15.99. It's a bit more expensive than the previous protector, but this one keeps your iPhone safer.
Most importantly, this should protect your phone from any untimely drops onto a sidewalk or other hard surfaces. You will probably lose your protector in the process, but it's a much easier pill to swallow versus having a $1000 phone screen shattered instead. Keep in mind this screen isn't a one size fits all type deal, so you'll need to look for the specific version that fits your phone.
Defenslim Screen Protector
Another glass option is the Defenslim Screen Protector. A two-pack can be had for $18.95, so it's the priciest of the bunch so far. However, that higher price does come with good quality. With a 4.4 rating on Amazon with over 10,000 reviews, it's clear buyers are happy with the product. Installation of the screen takes under a minute, and it will fit inside most cases on the market.
The protector comes with a pair of cleaning cloths that can be used to wipe away fingerprint smudges as well. The Defenslim Screen Protector is also scratch resistant, so your phone will be kept very safe while being guarded by this protector. Of course, the big appeal of tempered glass protectors is if you drop the phone, your actual screen will be safe from harm. Like the Spigen option, you'll need to track down the right protector for your specific iPhone because certain frames only work with certain models.
DIMONCOAT Screen Protector
For a bit more value, you can snag four of the DIMONCOAT Screen Protectors for $18.99. You're most likely not going to need that many screens, but if you're accident-prone, it's not a bad option. This is another tempered glass option, so dropping your phone should crack the protector and not your screen. The manufacturer offers a 365-day warranty, but you probably won't be using that unless you manage to somehow go through all four of your screen protectors.
As for the glass being used, DIMONCOAT says it's military-grade protection, and even uses a hammer to smash the glass in the promotional material. You will want to stay away from doing that to your own screen, of course, but this protector should hold up to most situations you find yourself in. There are specific protectors for iPhone 12, up to iPhone 14, so you'll need to make sure you select the correct type.
ESR Tempered Glass Screen Protector
Rounding out the list is another tempered glass option, but it's one of the best out there. The ESR Tempered Glass Screen Protector comes in at $28.99 for a pack of two, making it the priciest of the bunch by far. However, it comes with all the bells and whistles for anybody looking to protect their iPhone 14 Pro from harm.
The protector can withstand 110 pounds of impact, meaning it can take quite a beating. It will also prevent scratches and fingerprints from showing up, so it's really doing a lot to justify the high price tag. Like the other options on this list, this protector will also do a good job of eliminating all air bubbles when applying it, so you won't have to put it on and take it off over and over. The ESR Tempered Glass Screen Protector comes with a year-long warranty.