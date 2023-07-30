How To Find And Close Apps Running In The Background On Android

Smartphones are designed, first and foremost, for convenience. Not only are we carrying the entire Internet, increasingly powerful cameras and much more around as a single, sleek brick, but we can switch between its innumerable functions with just a tap or swipe. The issue with a device that can do just about anything, though, is that it can be difficult to keep track of everything it's doing at any given time.

Just as with PCs, laptops, and other similar systems, Android devices perform a lot of functions behind the scenes. Some are unnecessary, yet can still cause performance issues such as crashes or further drain the battery life of your device.

A dose of regular maintenance, then, is very helpful. Fortunately, Android offers a range of simple ways to keep tabs on which apps are running, and to close those that aren't currently needed. Let's take a look at the different processes.