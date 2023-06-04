5 Android Utility Apps You Should Have On Your Phone At All Times

Google actually has several apps that adequately help you keep on top of your to-do list. A good one is Google Calendar, which not only lets you add events but also provides an option to add tasks to specific dates. Another example is Google Keep, which is great for creating quick notes and checklists.

If you'd like to explore apps that are outside the Google family, you can try out several calendar app alternatives that double as task trackers. A really popular one is Any.do; some things you can accomplish through it include creating and classifying activity lists as well as setting up reminders for them to ensure that they get done in a timely manner. As an all-in-one productivity app, it's highly favored by Play Store editors, is well-rated at 4.4 out of 5 stars, and has over 10 million downloads.

Another app worth considering is Notepad, which, as the name implies, is an app that lets you take all kinds of notes and organize them in a manner that works best for you. The user interface is very simple and user-friendly: you can create either a note or a checklist and save them. Any note or list you store can be easily searched for within the app, can be sorted by date or title, and can instantly be edited or deleted. They can also be backed up either through Google Drive or directly to your mobile device. To date, Notepad has 4.7 out of 5 stars and over 10 million downloads in the Android app marketplace.