5 Of The Best SMS App Alternatives To Replace Messages On Android

Tech-savvy people prefer using instant messaging apps like WhatsApp to communicate with their loved ones and acquaintances because they afford you more features. However, some still prefer communicating via SMS or text messaging — a protocol that uses cellular service rather than coursing it through the internet. The ability to send and receive texts via SMS is still a capability you'd want regardless of how often you use it, if only to give businesses and other services to send updates and verification messages.

While there are certain Android manufacturers that have built-in text messaging apps specific to their brand, for most Android phones, the default texting app is Google Messages. Several notable features include end-to-end encryption and protection against spam messages. You can also access your texts on a computer by simply pairing your Android phone with your machine. However, there isn't a lot you can do in terms of customizing the look and feel of the app. There are also other text messaging features you may not even know you'd need or want that are offered by other third-party apps.

In case you are considering replacing your Android phone's default SMS app, here are a couple for you to consider.