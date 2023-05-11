How To Use WhatsApp On Up To 5 Devices (Android & iPhone)

In the past, WhatsApp users could only connect one smartphone to their account as their "primary device." The only other way to access your WhatsApp inbox through another device is via WhatsApp's web and desktop apps. Furthermore, WhatsApp's previous multi-device support only covered up to four non-mobile phone devices. That limitation was recently replaced with a new update — you can still log into your WhatsApp account across various devices, but the feature now applies to additional mobile devices.

WhatsApp's new linked devices setting will let you access your account on your primary WhatsApp device plus four additional "companion" devices. These logins can be on WhatsApp on Web or Desktop, Android tablets and mobile phones, iPhones, iPads, and other compatible devices.

Every linked device is connected to WhatsApp independently and should not need your primary phone to stay online to continue working. You should be able to do the usual things you can do through your main WhatsApp account — such as make calls and send text chats, voice messages, and a variety of media files to fellow WhatsApp users — and not lose your place, regardless of what connected device you are currently using. However, any linked companion device may be automatically logged out if you don't use WhatsApp on your primary device every 14 days. You will need access to the primary device you used to register to WhatsApp to link a new companion device.