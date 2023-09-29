Glass Vs Plastic Phone Screen Protectors: Which Is Actually Better?

If you're going for the most protection available, the glass screen protector is easily the best option for you. However, it does come with some downsides. The biggest difference between the two is price. A Belkin protector for the iPhone 15 Pro will cost you almost $40 from the Apple Store. With that price, you get the added peace of mind that your phone will be safe if it takes a tumble. You will most likely have to buy a new protector right away if the tempered glass cracks, however, as you don't want to keep on running your finger over a crack. The costs can run up quickly if you're clumsy.

On the other hand, a plastic screen protector for an iPhone 15 sells for about $8 on Amazon. The difference in price is quite large, but the plastic offering certainly won't save your screen from shattering or being cracked if you drop it. What you do get is some protection from scratches and a simple film that won't feel like it's ever in the way. If you trust yourself to be very careful with your phone, you can definitely get away with saving a bit of money on a screen protector.

A glass screen protector will also add noticeable thickness to your phone, but since it's made of the same material as your phone screen, it will feel the same when navigating. Plastic will add considerably less thickness, but it might have a stickier or gummier texture that should throw off the feel of swipes and taps.