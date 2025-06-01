Yes, You Can Hide Notes On Your iPhone - Here's How

There's a lot you can do on your iPhone, even without relying on third-party apps from the marketplace. You can have RCS-enabled conversations on iMessage, or video call your contacts in high definition using FaceTime. There may be plenty of intuitive note-taking apps for the iPhone on the App Store, but Apple Notes is packed with nearly every feature you could ask for.

Offerings like rich text editing, and tight integration with several services, make it a very powerful tool to jot down your thoughts. Given how effortless it is to create stickers on the iPhone, you can also make a digital lookbook using Apple Notes. Pouring down a ton of potentially private information in one place on your phone might seem like a bad idea — which is why you have the option to lock your notes behind a passcode only you know.

Though you can lock and hide apps on iOS 18, which includes the Notes app, you might want to add more security to individual entries. Doing so is quite straightforward since the Notes app features this as a baked-in functionality. Any notes you lock on one Apple device will automatically be guarded behind the same passcode on all devices that you can use Apple Notes on.

