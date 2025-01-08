How to share a note with someone on iPhone

As simple as it is, Notes is one of the most useful iPhone apps. While most of us use Notes to do things like jot down quick reminders or make a grocery list, there are many more things you can do with the app, including the unexpected, like using it for real-time chats with friends, family, or coworkers. While Notes probably won't replace messaging apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal for most people, there may be times when you want to use it to collaborate with others, and Apple makes it easy to do.

From the Notes app, you can send a copy of a note you've created, invite others to view or edit a note in real-time or share a folder full of notes in iCloud. It's up to you. So, the next time you have an idea you want to share, you might want to use Notes to get feedback, collaborate, and communicate your thoughts quickly.