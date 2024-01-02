How To Undo In The Notes App For iPhone Or iPad

While there are plenty of options out there, Apple's built-in Notes app continues to be a useful way to, well, jot down and keep track of notes. Random thoughts that pop-up throughout your day, important reminders for the future, that kind of thing.

It can incorporate photos and other images, help scan documents, and will work with the Apple Pencil, assuming you're using it on a compatible iPad. And of course it works well with Apple's general ecosystem since it's a first-party app, so you can also take advantage of Siri, AirDrop, and other features easily.

What if something happens during the note taking or editing process and you accidentally ruin your meticulously curated lists or other notes? It's not like there's an Undo (or Command + Z) function you can use in a pinch, right? Well, yes and no. There may not be an overt Undo button or key command for Notes, but there are ways to take back recent inputs that could save you from having to redo everything.