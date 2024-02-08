Why You Can't Use The Notes App On Apple Watch (And What To Do Instead)

So you're on the move, perhaps walking to the nearest coffee shop or on the train to a business meeting, and a brilliant idea suddenly comes to you that you really need to jot down lest you forget it. The only problem is you don't have any pen or paper with you nor the chance to dig your phone out of your bag. Good thing your handy-dandy Apple Watch is just right on your wrist, ready to record your important thoughts.

But as you flick through your apps, hoping to open Notes, it hits you — there's no Notes app on your Apple Watch. Well, unfortunately, despite the new updates like the Smart Stack and group FaceTime integrated into the Apple Watch, it hasn't been graced yet with its own version of the Notes app. As of this writing, Notes remains exclusive to the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. But lucky for you, there are two alternative ways you can still jot down notes on your Apple Watch.